BREAKING NEWS: Of Monsters and Men Added to Iceland Airwaves 2019 Line-Up

2019’s summer festival season may have not even started, but we’re already looking to the end of the year for inspiration. Iceland locals, and international favourites Of Monsters and Men have been added to Iceland Airwaves’ 2019 line-up! WOOHOO!
Having released a new single ‘Alligator’ last week, and announced their new album ‘Fever Dream’, which is set for release on 26th July, the band are back performing at the festival that made them. Of Monsters and Men started their rise to fame off the back of a 2010 performance at Iceland Airwaves, after winning ‘Músíktilraunir’ (The Icelandic Music Experiments), so to have them back at the festival with new music and a home-crowd is going to be great.
Now, if you’re not familiar with Iceland Airwaves, let me tell you a bit about it. 2019 will be its’ 21st consecutive year of putting on shows from some of the best, forward-thinking, upcoming and internationally heralded talent. The festival draws in around 6,000 visitors every November over the space of 4 days in the capital, and this year’s line-up already contains GDRN, Hatari, JFDR and Mammút – and that’s just the huge hitters from Iceland!
Check out the full festival line-up and get planning your trip right away – early-bird tickets are already sold out, but don’t worry, there’s still time – tickets are 16.900 ISK (around 138 USD / 105 GBP / 123 EU)! Want to book a full package from North America or Europe? Iceland Airwaves can help with that too! We’re very excited for this year’s line-up, and can’t wait to fill our ears with music. Who’s your favourite on the line-up?
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
