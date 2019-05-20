NEW: Nordgreen Launches a New Watch Collection

Following the brand’s tremendous success in launching their first project, the Copenhagen-based Nordgreen has returned with another Kickstarter campaign. This month marks Nordgreen’s new collection release, which introduces a brand new design, as well as a reworking of one of their bestselling watches.
Designed by Jakob Wagner, the latest collection ties in well with the brand’s primary range, prioritising functional solutions and modern Scandinavian elegance. Joining the minimal timepiece family is Pioneer – a quieter take on a chronograph, where the two dials subtly submerged in the watch’s face provide the additional feature without overcrowding.
Those, who have already fallen in love with the classic design of the Native, will perhaps want to take a look at the new re-modelled version. The new Native Lille, as the Pioneer, has been perfected with a few touches that make it an even more sophisticated. The domed glass and curved hands make the watches more refined and free from sharp edges, while the additional, dark dial colour options – black and blue – will satisfy those looking to personalise their accessories more accordingly to their dress sense.
The Native Lille is also the smallest of Nordgreen’s watches when it comes to face size, proving that trends are one thing, but wearability and timelessness always take the lead, and remain the fundamentals of great design.
We couldn’t be more happy to see Nordgreen evolve and broaden their beautiful range. With a startup so fresh, young and innovative, especially when it comes to funding and sustainability policies, we can only wish to see more Nordgreen-adorned wrists not only in Copenhagen, but across he world.
The current Nordgreen range is available for purchase online and at selected stockists. If you’re interested in the latest designs, you can back their Kickstarter campaign – the brand new watches are expected to be shipped worldwide in October this year.
Would you like to know more about Nordgreen and their approach to giving back? You can read an in-depth introduction to the brand here >>>
