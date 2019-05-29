Moods of Helsinki – AW19 by FRENN

True to their philosophy on relaxed sophistication with a contemporary touch, FRENN‘s AW 19 collection brings a fresh breeze for next season with bold, playful patterns and bright details to their tasteful selection of functional fashion. FRENN’s AW19 collection is all about the moods of Helsinki. For the founders Jarkko and Antti the capital of Finland is about the urban architecture, the presence of nature in the city, and the blue moment of cold winter sunsets. These elements are visible in the collection as three different themes regarding color worlds and fabric, patterns and accent details; where for instance the bold white checks in black wool represent architecture, the texture of corduroy is the key fabric representing nature and forest, and where the blue moment is present as its own color hue.
The core of the AW19 collection is FRENN’s significant style of classy tailoring with darker earthier tones as well as various shades of blue, brightened up with vivid yellows, greens and the FRENN blue. For fall the cut on trousers is slightly more tapered and the shirts come in cool patterns with that contemporary classic Marimekko-vibe. These elements combined with a selection of functional, easy care and long-lasting fabrics makes a terrific collection created for active working men with a taste for fashion.
Check out FRENN’s AW19 collection below – can you find your Helsinki mood?
Images courtesy of FRENN
