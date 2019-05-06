Magnum, Gestuz and Stine Bramsen: A Colourful Cocktail of Creativity

Ice cream brand Magnum marks its thirtieth anniversary this year, and to celebrate its Danish team has brought in Stine Bramsen, lead singer of the newly-reformed band Alphabeat, and founder of Danish fashion house Gestuz, Sanne Sehested, to create a unique symbiosis of music and fashion. The celebration, ‘Never Stop Playing’, Magnum says, is “a playful cocktail of indulgence.” Sehested’s designs, based on Magnum’s ‘White Chocolate and Cookies’ ice cream, draw heavily on Gestuz’s new collection, due to hit the shelves this month.
“Stine Bramsen is renowned for her playful style,” says Sanne Sehested, “something she expresses both in her musical universe and her clothing selection. She has an infectious energy and is brave in her decisions.”
“Which artist does not savour the opportunity to try something creatively challenging?” asks Stine Bramsen in reply, “I’m very happy to be able to work with Gestuz, who inspire me stylistically and are unrivalled at playing trends and expression … also, it means I get to eat a lot of ice cream!”
Stine Bramsen says she is particularly delighted to team up with Magnum – even if it is just for free ice cream – as the brand (known as Frisko in Denmark) had its original factory in Aarhus, near where Bramsen grew up. Though the Aarhus factories have been converted into flats, the nostalgia remains, lending the birthday celebrations a special feeling of homecoming.
The ‘White Chocolate and Cookies’ Magnum is available at kiosks and supermarkets across Denmark, and you can head to the Magnum Pleasure store (Købmagergade 42) to design your own ice cream, so make sure you had down and grab yourself a decadent treat!
Need some fresh sneakers for spring? Look no further >>>
Tags: fashion collaboration, gestuz, magnum
Walks, runs, hikes, coffees, brunch, dancing, shopping – Whatever the…
T-shirt: Acne Studios Sneakers: Nike | Jacket and Pants: WEEKDAY…
We’re back in Copenhagen for part 2 of our Spring…