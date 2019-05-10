Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: TRU

Dress: Ida Klamborn | Leather Jacket: Tiger of Sweden

Dress: Vintage | Shirt: Mulberry | Belt: Stylist’s own

Dress: Ida Klamborn | Leather Jacket: Tiger of Sweden

Shirt: Mulberry

Dress: Monki | Shirt: Vintage

Dress: Monki | Shirt: Vintage

Vest: Weekday | Top: Vintage | Belt: Stylist’s own

Dress: Ida Klamborn | Leather Jacket: Tiger of Sweden | Trousers: Cheap Monday

Strapless Top: Stylist’s own | Shirt: Odeur

Dress: Monki | Shirt: Vintage

 

Photographer: Linda Andersson

Stylist: Miriam Julin

Hair: Sofia Geideby

Makeup: Lisa Rönnqvist

Models: Belle, Mikaela, Ana, Alice and Sara at Mikas Stockholm

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

