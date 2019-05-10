Editorial: TRU

Dress: Ida Klamborn | Leather Jacket: Tiger of Sweden
Dress: Vintage | Shirt: Mulberry | Belt: Stylist’s own
Shirt: Mulberry
Dress: Monki | Shirt: Vintage
Dress: Monki | Shirt: Vintage
Vest: Weekday | Top: Vintage | Belt: Stylist’s own
Dress: Ida Klamborn | Leather Jacket: Tiger of Sweden | Trousers: Cheap Monday
Strapless Top: Stylist’s own | Shirt: Odeur
Photographer: Linda Andersson
Stylist: Miriam Julin
Hair: Sofia Geideby
Makeup: Lisa Rönnqvist
Models: Belle, Mikaela, Ana, Alice and Sara at Mikas Stockholm
