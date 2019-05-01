Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial Rasmus

Editorial: Rasmus

Editorial Rasmus

T-shirt: Acne Studios

Editorial Rasmus

Editorial Rasmus

Sneakers: Nike | Jacket and Pants: WEEKDAY

Editorial Rasmus

Editorial Rasmus

Editorial Rasmus

Coat: Tiger of Sweden | T-shirt: Acne Studios | Pants: AMI Alexandre Mattiussi | Boots: Common Projects

 

Photographer: Illa Bonany

Stylist: Moh Galilea

Model: Rasmus at Diva Models

For more whimsical editorials >>>

Tags: , , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

Spring Street Style Copenhagen

Copenhagen Spring Street Style: Part 2

We’re back in Copenhagen for part 2 of our Spring…

Continue reading...
MADE X Rains

MADE X Rains: Rainwear Inspired by the Northern Lights

For Spring this year, our favourite Danish rainwear brand Rains…

Continue reading...
Wood Wood Spring 2019

Wood Wood Spring 2019: Bright Layers, Textures, and Rainwear, Obviously

Our favourite Danish lifestyle brand, Wood Wood, have just released…

Continue reading...