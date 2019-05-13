Nordic Style Magazine

Elaine Hersby editorial

Editorial: Elaine Hersby in Flow

Featuring renowned Danish ballet dancer Ida Praetorius, from the Royal Ballet in Copenhagen, this editorial shows Elaine Hersby’s SS19 and AW19 collections in a new way.

 

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

Elaine Hersby editorial

 

Photographer: Kia Hartelius

MUA & Hair: Ayoe Nissen

Dancer: Ida Praetorius

For more fashion frolicking >>>

Tags: , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

Scharwarma design

Scharwarma Design: Delicious junk food fashion

Are you as crazy about Durum as we are? Well,…

Continue reading...

Editorial: TRU

Dress: Ida Klamborn | Leather Jacket: Tiger of Sweden Dress:…

Continue reading...
Magnum Gestuz Collaboration

Magnum, Gestuz and Stine Bramsen: A Colourful Cocktail of Creativity

Ice cream brand Magnum marks its thirtieth anniversary this year,…

Continue reading...