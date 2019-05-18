Don’t you just love the feeling when you can finally take off your straps and buckles after a long day of hard work, and snuggle up in your favourite pyjamas? We are excited to inform our readers that Icelandic design studio Döðlur and the brightest shining stars of Iceland, Hatari, have teamed up for the merchandise collaboration of a lifetime.
Comfort plays a key role in this collaboration, but it’s nothing new for Döðlur to take on out-of-the-norm projects. In the past, they have been involved in designing a hotel, bar and their own clothing line, to name a few, and most recently their beautiful Hedgedog cabin. Hatari has on the other hand been working non-stop on the destruction of capitalism, and will tonight compete in the final round of Eurovision with their song Hatrið mun sigra. So, this collaboration couldn’t come at a better time!
“We pride ourselves in our ability to exploit the work of cutting edge designers from all over the world for the benefit of our own cause. On this exclusive franchise, Iceland designer team Döðlur sacrificed their sweat and tears to reinforce the global machine.” – Hatari
Word on the street is that Klemens Hannigan, one of the front singers of the infamous band, mentioned in one of their Eurovision press conferences, how comfortable it felt to whip on his sweatpants and sweater after getting one of his testicles stuck in his leather buckles during band practice. But you didn’t hear that from us…
The clothing line consists of tracksuits, hoodies and t-shirts, that come in both adult and kids sizes. How adorable would your children or your spouse look in matching sets? You can purchase the clothing line on Hatari’s webstore, and there has been a pop-up store in Reykjavík all week. The designs are bold, but clean and VERY Hatari, and there’s nothing people in Iceland enjoy more than a good pair of sweatpants, so GO NUTS Y’ALL, and embrace the lounging!
Now, it’s time for us to sit down, strap up (don’t worry, we’re already wearing our sweatpants), and settle in for the Eurovision ride. HATRIÐ MUN SIGRA!
Photography by Gísli Berg
