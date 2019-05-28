A potential competition for the well-known and loved Glossier has made its’ way to Denmark; flooding our social media feeds with images of plump, glowing skin. Meet Comme Deux – a Copenhagen-based brand that stands in opposition to the saturated, time-consuming “Instagram makeup”, and is bound to become our new most used hashtag.
Combining that tempting pastel candy aesthetic with a Californian minimalism, Comme Deux brings to mind the branding of Glossier instantly, however the story of how they came about, as well as their offering, are a little different. Comme Deux was born as the baby sister of a beauty subscription box giant Goodiebox, which first served as the brand’s testing ground. Based on the feedback from Goodiebox users, who clearly craved a more fuss-free beauty routine and a fresh-faced, Scandinavian look, the primary range from Comme Deux was released.
Let’s take a closer look at what the hype is all about!
The pampering skincare line from Comme Deux reads the millennial beauty trends really well, putting emphasis on overnight masking, texture-smoothing acids and dedicated serums in the form of youthful drops.
The main three groups that the Comme Deux cosmetics target are dehydrated, dull and clogged skin – therefore everyone should find some suitable products. Those, who get irritated skin and develop a sensitivity to perfume, will be happy to hear everything at Comme Deux is fragrance-free and contains no parabens. Did we mention the brand is also vegan and cruelty-free? Way to go, Comme Deux!
Comme Deux is still a relatively new brand, which could be why it looks like it’s lacking a bit in the makeup department. With only three products available to-date – a lip oil, powder blusher and a bronzer, it seems as if the range is somewhat incomplete. Juicy lips and a blush-swept cheeks may be enough for those blessed with a perfect complexion, however a dewy foundation or a moisturising corrector would be a more natural way to start for most realistic skin types – from the base, onwards.
Still, after the initial shock caused by the lack of face or brow products, which for us are an everyday staple, we appreciate what Comme Deux is doing. Being constantly bombarded by contouring, baking and full-coverage makeup, it’s nice to take it easy sometimes, put on some lip oil and rock a natural, bare face. We could only ask for a touch of SPF with the summer just around the corner. Other than that, we’re happy to wait for exciting new releases!
You can order Comme Deux products on their website, and they offer shipping across Europe. You also receive a free holographic makeup bag with every order – WIN! Have you tried Comme Deux? What’s your favorite product? Let us know in the comments!
Speaking of summer, have you got your swimwear sorted yet? Take a look at our favourite sustainable swimwear brands from Scandinavia >>>
Tags: comme deux, cruelty-free skincare, danish makeup, danish skincare, Vegan skincare
For some people, their dreams never materialise into reality, due…
Following the brand’s tremendous success in launching their first project,…
Brazilians have their carnival, the Irish Saint Patrick’s Day. Norway…