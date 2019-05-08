Beatnik Eyewear: For Contemporary Rebels

If you’re in need of timeless sunglasses for all of your the festivals and road trips this summer, look no further. Sweden-based Beatnik brings quality protection for your eyes, packaged in unisex styles straight from the 60’s literary rebel aesthetic.
Along with battered leather jackets, Dr. Martens boots and breton striped t-shirts, round sunglasses are a cool kid trend that keeps coming back from the past due to its’ versatility. Beatnik’s designs are created by two young entrepreneurs (Alex Ocieczek and Erik Larsson), who revisit the round Lennon shape and semi-transparent tortoise shell frames, making it them the go-to option for both retro fanatics and modern design wearers.
Having launched two years ago, the four-piece range attracts wearers with Scandinavian simplicity, and a few pops of colour for the bold. Mustard yellow and electric blue frames bring a statement element to any outfit, especially if you tend to dress monochromatically. Their amber and brown styles are also crafted from sustainable acetate, which will satisfy those seeking a sustainable pair of sunnies for the long haul.
Fashion aside, all of Beatnik’s glasses are scratch-resistant and have polarized lenses, which protect your eyes from those harmful UV rays. As opposed to cheaper brands, Beatnik ensures quality in even the smallest of details, so that your pair which last you through all sorts of adventures, whether it’s your morning commute or a holiday on the white beaches of Bali.
From the prioritisation of functionality, to the beautifully designed packaging, we’re a big fan of Beatnik already. A little bird has told us that a they have a new model launching this September, and we simply can’t wait to see what else this fast-developing brand has in store.
You can shop all their designs online or at your closest retailer in the Nordics. For fresh news and styling inspo, check out Beatnik’s Instagram!
