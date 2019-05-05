Although the first day of summer has been announced in Iceland (ironically per usual), we are still waiting eagerly for it here in Copenhagen and other places across Scandinavia. Due to the anticipation, we gathered a list over our favourite sustainable Scandinavian swimwear brands. Summer is right around the corner and we can’t wait to soak up the sun in those pieces.
By far, our personal favourite. From the editorial’s mood to the finished products, By Signe’s small and simple swimwear collection is classic, minimalistic and beautiful.
They celebrate the value of handcrafted products, which are all made under one roof in order to ensure full control of all aspects and quality of the entire production process. The materials are all organic (GOTS certified) and are, when possible, left unbleached and only in natural colours. Organic cotton and bamboo is used in their lovely designs.
“We don’t believe in swimwear seasons, we believe in adventures around the year. “
The heartwarming stories told through their editorials, with celebration of the beauty in all ages, shapes and stages, are just stunning.
Henna and Anna, the Scandinavian founders of the brand, wanted to make pieces for everyday girls that can be used both on land and in water, and they are created with the focus on simplicity and responsibility.
Looking for calm prints without being overwhelmed by an all-out, crazy stripes or illustrations? Or classic silhouettes design with just that extra touch or a detail? Then this is it.
Natasha Tonic was founded with skin- and environmentally friendly solutions in mind and instead of using non-biodegradable fabrics such as polyester, they are using natural hemp fibre. Their design is focused on “the woman we know; The active woman. The rosé drinker. The gallery hopper. The pick up and go on a moment’s notice traveller.”
It is a design-less process, and the collection is intended as multi-purpose pieces. So don’t be afraid to do a quick workout while wearing these!
“The designer finds challenge in the simplicity of things and the outcome is all in once modern, subtle, timeless and elegant with an underlying rawness and sensitivity.”
The brand is becoming rather iconic in Iceland’s rich swimming culture as well as fashion. Their soothing and nature oriented editorials have brought up well deserved attention to the label. Their latest SS18 drop consists of 4 styles, referencing a few of Iceland’s classic pools. With their mindful- and nowness approach, they encourage their customers to enjoy and focus on the present while wearing their design.
The swimsuits are made from sustainable and recycled materials and fabrics and are produced in Italy, with the emphasis on simplicity, clean lines and sharp tailoring.
We are especially fond of their natural colour palette, and how it compliments a wide variety of skin tones in a beautiful way. The recycled nylon thread of “ghost fishnets” that have been collected from the North Sea to south Asia and makes up the swimwear collection along with other textile leftovers; a method called ECONYL yarn.
However, being owned by the H&M group could be considered a red flag when discussing sustainability. But sustainability is the brand’s long-term goal and primary consideration; they have stated that they have naturally incorporated sustainable solutions to all of their processes. They add that the process is a see-through, from choosing suppliers and materials to how to handle their products. What are your thoughts?
