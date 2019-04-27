Nordic Style Magazine

Wood Wood Spring 2019: Bright Layers, Textures, and Rainwear, Obviously

Our favourite Danish lifestyle brand, Wood Wood, have just released their Spring 2019 campaign. And as you would expect, it is full of bright colours, plenty of texture, swimwear and shorter hemlines. But remember, we’re in Scandinavia, and a Scandinavian Spring would not be complete without a bit of rain, so there’s a host of funky rainwear – stylish and suitable for those showers that just pop out of nowhere. Or you could just pop on one of their new swimsuits and swim through the streets, you choose.

Without further ado, feast your eyes on Wood Wood’s Spring offering… (my favourite items from each look are linked)

 

Wood Wood Spring 2019The North Face 1996 RTO Nuptse Jacket

Wood Wood Spring 2019AFFIX Standardise Hoodie

Wood Wood Spring 2019Double A Uma T-shirt

Wood Wood Spring 2019Asics Gel-Mai Knit MT

Wood Wood Spring 2019Undercover Coat

Wood Wood Spring 2019Aimé Leon Dore Zipper Pocket Shorts

Wood Wood Spring 2019Baserange Gene Dress

Wood Wood Spring 2019Comme des Garçons Ladies’ Bag

Wood Wood Spring 2019Très Bien Haglöfs Helium Jacket Ripstop

Wood Wood Spring 2019PRISCAVera Mandarin High Slit Dress

Wood Wood Spring 2019Robyn Track Jacket

Wood Wood Spring 2019Cav Empt Carrier Pullover Jacket

Wood Wood Spring 2019Undercover C/S Hoodie

Wood Wood Spring 2019Undercover Blouson

Photography: Hasse Nielsen, Styling: Annika Agerled and Karl-Oskar Olsen, HMUA: Lou Ditlevsen and Lasse Pedersen, Models: Brian Kamara & Victoria Schumacher / Scoop Models

 

What pieces will you be coveting this Spring?

Need some more Spring style inspiration? Take a look at our Copenhagen street style series >>>

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

