Wood Wood Spring 2019: Bright Layers, Textures, and Rainwear, Obviously

Our favourite Danish lifestyle brand, Wood Wood, have just released their Spring 2019 campaign. And as you would expect, it is full of bright colours, plenty of texture, swimwear and shorter hemlines. But remember, we’re in Scandinavia, and a Scandinavian Spring would not be complete without a bit of rain, so there’s a host of funky rainwear – stylish and suitable for those showers that just pop out of nowhere. Or you could just pop on one of their new swimsuits and swim through the streets, you choose.
Without further ado, feast your eyes on Wood Wood’s Spring offering… (my favourite items from each look are linked)
The North Face 1996 RTO Nuptse Jacket
AFFIX Standardise Hoodie
Double A Uma T-shirt
Asics Gel-Mai Knit MT
Undercover Coat
Aimé Leon Dore Zipper Pocket Shorts
Baserange Gene Dress
Comme des Garçons Ladies’ Bag
Très Bien Haglöfs Helium Jacket Ripstop
PRISCAVera Mandarin High Slit Dress
Robyn Track Jacket
Cav Empt Carrier Pullover Jacket
Undercover C/S Hoodie
Undercover Blouson
Photography: Hasse Nielsen, Styling: Annika Agerled and Karl-Oskar Olsen, HMUA: Lou Ditlevsen and Lasse Pedersen, Models: Brian Kamara & Victoria Schumacher / Scoop Models
What pieces will you be coveting this Spring?
Need some more Spring style inspiration? Take a look at our Copenhagen street style series >>>
Tags: SS19, Wood Wood
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Two years ago, Junko and Jacob opened the doors to…
We headed into the streets of Copenhagen to see what…
Dress: Zara | Earrings & Bracelet: Topshop | Shoes: Steve Madden Dress:…