UNIQLO Launches in Denmark with ‘Always At Home’ Campaign

Leading Japanese apparel company UNIQLO celebrate their arrival in Denmark this month, by launching their new ‘Always at Home’ campaign, celebrating the Scandinavian balance of simplicity and innovation. To help them celebrate, UNIQLO invited a group of ambassadors to Copenhagen to showcase the brand and talk about their lifestyle. Coming from the worlds of literature, music, gastronomy, art and design, the ambassadors share UNIQLO’s outlook and Copenhagen’s entrepreneurial spirit.
Nicholas Kjær Kawamura, Radio Presenter/Producer
Mette Holm, Japanese Translator
“These ambassadors speak to each aspect of ‘LifeWear’,” say UNIQLO, “quality apparel for all occasions. It’s clothing suited for Copenhagen; a city that makes everyone feel comfortable and confident.”
Radio DJ and producer Nicholas Kjær Kawamura is UNIQLO’s most recognisable new ambassador, having presented shows on the Danish counterpart of BBC R1, DR P3. He’s joined by ceramist Asta Fjeldhagen, interior designer Josephine Akvama Hoffmeyer, restauranteur Frederik Bille Brahe and, fittingly, Denmark’s leading Japanese translator Mette Holm, who for years worked closely with celebrated author Haruki Murakami, a relationship that was brought to life in the 2017 documentary film Dreaming Murakami. All of the ambassadors are leading entrepreneurs in their field, and embody the Danish and Japanese sensibility of minimalism and innovation. The perfect partnership!
Asta Fjeldhagen, Ceramist
Josephine Akvama Hoffmeyer, Interior Designer
The shared Japanese and Danish values of minimalism, say UNIQLO, is what brought them to Copenhagen, and it was only natural they would establish themselves in Scandinavia. “Designed to be of the time and for the time,” say UNIQLO, “‘LifeWear’ is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of individual style. The collection is constantly being updated to bring more warmth and lightness, better design, and better comfort to everybody’s lives. We very much look forward to the opening, and are pleased to have five ambassadors who embody UNIQLO’s commitment to creating perfect clothing that suits daily routines.”
Frederik Bille Brahe, Restauranteur
UNIQLO’s new store in Copenhagen can be found at Vimmelskaftet 38, and the LifeWear initiative that includes HEATTECH, AIRism and UTILITY is available to shop in store and online! Happy shopping!
