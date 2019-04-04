“I’ve always loved fortune cookies, not necessarily the taste of them, but the lovely notion of playing with food and the excitement right before reading your destiny or life lesson.” 🥡🥠🖤 – 千鑫, Trine Tuxen
The necklace is simple, but charming, and you can ‘crack it open’ to place a little life mantra or daily phrase inside. Made from sterling silver and plated in 14ct gold, it makes for a beautiful piece of jewellery to layer amongst your chains and other cute pendants. The ability to write your own mantra inside; whether you live by a certain phrase or just want to inspire yourself everyday, is something I find very endearing and provides a focus on what is important to you, something that I think we should do more of. But, if words are not your thing, don’t worry, you can fill it with a cute picture of your cat, or leave it empty and just show your love with everyone’s favourite quirky oriental after-binge treat. You choose!
The necklace is available online and at the brand’s flagship store in Copenhagen. What message would you have in your fortune cookie?
It’s time to let some light into your world, spring is approaching >>>
Tags: cute jewellery, jewellery design, trine tuxen
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
