CUTENESS ALERT: Trine Tuxen’s Fortune Cookie Necklace

Trine Tuxen has released THE CUTEST necklace of the year so far! Staying true to Nordic minimalism, but bringing in a bit of food play, the Fortune Cookie necklace is a MUST-HAVE for your neck. We know that your parents always told you not to play with your food, but this fortune cookie is just begging to be cracked open!
Trine tixen fortune cookie necklace
Trine Tuxen is a Danish jewellery designer who seeks aesthetic symmetry and pleasing combinations in her work. This time paying homage to her love, not for the cookie itself, but to the fun involved in the eating of it and what destiny it can hold for the eater, Trine brings a fun take on minimalistic jewellery design.

 

“I’ve always loved fortune cookies, not necessarily the taste of them, but the lovely notion of playing with food and the excitement right before reading your destiny or life lesson.” 🥡🥠🖤 – 千鑫, Trine Tuxen 

 

The necklace is simple, but charming, and you can ‘crack it open’ to place a little life mantra or daily phrase inside. Made from sterling silver and plated in 14ct gold, it makes for a beautiful piece of jewellery to layer amongst your chains and other cute pendants. The ability to write your own mantra inside; whether you live by a certain phrase or just want to inspire yourself everyday, is something I find very endearing and provides a focus on what is important to you, something that I think we should do more of. But, if words are not your thing, don’t worry, you can fill it with a cute picture of your cat, or leave it empty and just show your love with everyone’s favourite quirky oriental after-binge treat. You choose!

 

Trine tixen fortune cookie necklace

 

The necklace is available online and at the brand’s flagship store in Copenhagen. What message would you have in your fortune cookie?

