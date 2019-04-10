One of the most recognised names in Nordic modern art – Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir – has recently brought one of her flamboyant exhibitions to the Finnish National Gallery, Kiasma. The New-York based artist, who goes by the name Shoplifter, has launchedmher brand new playful installation ‘Nervescape VIII’, and you’ll be able to sit until mid-September.
Exploding with colours and textures, Shoplifter’s immersive show is based largely on vibrant, rainbow-hued…hair. The visitors are therefore able to enjoy a fully palpable experience, which is becoming a factor that gives modern art an advantage over carefully protected museum masterpieces, and we love it.
The raw space of Kiasma is a brilliant canvas for the writhing fibrous garlands that are hung from the high ceilings, which considering their size, make for a truly striking sight. As the gallery also serves as a cultural event space, you could not imagine a more visually stimulating surrounding and space to get lost in.
“I have worked for several years exploring the use and symbolic nature of hair, and its visual and artistic potential. For me, hair is the ultimate thread that grows from our body. Hair is an original, creative fiber, a way for people to distinguish themselves as individuals, and often an art form,” Shoplifter explained
Images courtesy of Petri Virtanen
This particular exhibition served as the opening event to Kiasma’s 2019 gallery programme, collected under the ‘Here You Are’ theme. As the representatives of the gallery explained, this year’s performances and exhibitions will be directed at sharing art with viewers in a more tangible way.
“We will invite viewers to make art themselves and to experience first-hand its power to bring joy and inspiration. Goodness comes from action, and it thrives on sharing.”
If you’re visiting Kiasma soon, make sure to tag any photos from the exhibitions with the official hashtags #nervescape and #shoplifterartist. We can’t wait to see how you make the most of such an instagrammable installation!
Hungry for more colour and texture in fashion design? Get inspired with our fiery ‘Heatwave’ editorial >>>
Tags: Art exhibition, Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir, Kiasma, modern art, Shoplifter
Halla Halla, the sustainable swimwear line made of recycled bottles…
Tough week at work? It’s not revolutionary to say getting…
DesignTalks is one of DesignMarch’s signature events, where each year…