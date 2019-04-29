The cherry blossom season is in full bloom here in Copenhagen, with the annual Sakura Festival and pink petals lining the alleys of Langelinie Park. With their Sakura Collection, Polar Jewelry borrows from that and other Japanese symbols, in order to create both simple and intricate pieces.
Founded in 2017, Polar is the brainchild of two creatives – sculptor Anne Sofie Fenneberg and designer Louise Kaiser – and brings together minimal, modern design with an artistic flair and craftsmanship. Their first collection, Sakura, is a delicate interpretation of well-known Japanese motifs that brings a little bit of subtle elegance and sophistication to the everyday.
“Our ethos is to instil a little bit of unconventionality, elegance and wonder into every collection we make and curate. Every collection is thematic and revolves around subject matter that has captured our imaginations from an experiential and creative perspective.”
All of the gold and silver jewelry, handcrafted with freshwater pearls and Red Bamboo coral, form a collection of feminine good-luck charms and amulets, which can be styled as statement pieces or dainty, functional add-ons to simple outfits. Omamori, cherry blossom and also koi fish, are explored in a very literal way, but can be worn regardless of the traditional meanings attached to them.
The koi and fan earrings in particular, delight with bold, yet lightweight structures and little pops of iridescent pearl and bright red coral. Going against the current trends of oversized hoops and baroque pearls, Polar’s proposition is certainly unique. We’re itching to see what the next collection’s theme is going to be!
Polar Jewelry, including their Sakura Collection, can be purchased online, at the renowned Holly Golightly store in Copenhagen, as well as at The Jewellery Room. Visit their website and Instagram to get hooked.
