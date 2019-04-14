Envii SS19: Copenhagen Meets LA This Summer

The sun hasn’t made up her mind yet about this whole Spring thing, so instead we’re relishing in the brand new Spring/Summer collection brought to us by Envii. Right in time for all the Coachella inspirations to flood the internet, it’s the perfect blend of American road trip attire and that Scandinavian, gender-fluid simplicity we all know and love.
The sun-kissed, feminine side of the collection is represented by marigold flowers blooming on frilly tops, bags, dresses and bikinis. And these care-free summer vibes are further emphasised by soft pastel stripes, and grungy 90’s tablecloth checks. What turns girly into ultimate cool girl, however, are the bottoms – androgynous flared silhouettes and timeless safari hues; laid-back Nordic fashion sense really comes through here.
“The collection encapsulates a casual and easy summer feeling, in pleasant natural structures and comfortable fabrics. The prints are inspired by the natural beauty of wild meadow flowers and capture the quintessential Envii-girl vibe perfectly.”
Leading further with minimalism, the accessories include classic sunglasses, inevitably on-trend scrunchies, and relaxed, fuss-free tote bags. Keeping with timeless shapes, cuts and patterns, Envii ensures the collection’s versatility to suit all situations this summer. It’s as much a summer in the city offering, as it is a complete capsule wardrobe for a beach holiday or a festival. Sounds perfect, right? And who isn’t loving the return of the scrunchie?
How to dress fashionably in scorching heat and maintain one’s dignity is presumably a dilemma both in Copenhagen and LA, and Envii captures the essential ‘breeziness’ of fabrics really well. There’s enough oversized and airy, without looking slouchy, and while being affordable, the brand guarantees good quality.
The collection is now available in stores and online, and we can’t wait to grab a few pieces and begin our holiday dreams. Which items will you be folding into your suitcase this Summer? Find our Top 5 below!
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Need a brand new swimsuit for all your 2019 holidays? Check out the sustainable Finnish swimwear brand Halla Halla and their beautiful designs >>>
Tags: coachella fashion, ENVII, festival fashion, SS19, summer fashion
After working for major fashion retails in Reykjavík while preparing…
Skirt: H&M | Lace Top: Lindex | Jacket: Mango Sweater: Mes Demoiselles Top:…
Halla Halla, the sustainable swimwear line made of recycled bottles…