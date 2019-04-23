Nordic Style Magazine

editorial etheric

Editorial: Etheric

editorial etheric

Dress: Zara | Earrings & Bracelet: Topshop | Shoes: Steve Madden

editorial etheric

Dress: Erin | Earrings: Free Press | Bracelets: Venus | Shoes: Tamara Mellon

editorial etheric

editorial etheric

Dress: Khasamarina | Earrings: ASOS | Bracelets: Novica | Shoes: Steve Madden

editorial etheric

editorial etheric

Dress: BCBG | Earrings: Milaplease | Shoes: Aldo

editorial etheric

editorial etheric

Top and Trousers: Alexis | Earrings: Natasha

 

Photographer: Jaakko Kastari

Hair and Makeup: Obi Reyes

Styling: Mila Kastari

Model: Laura Helton at The Syndical

For more beautiful editorials >>>

Tags: , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

uniqlo denmark launch

UNIQLO Launches in Denmark with ‘Always At Home’ Campaign

Leading Japanese apparel company UNIQLO celebrate their arrival in Denmark this…

Continue reading...

Editorial: Emil

  Look 1: Boots | Dr.Martens, Shorts | These Glory Days, Shirt…

Continue reading...
envii spring summer 19

Envii SS19: Copenhagen Meets LA This Summer

The sun hasn’t made up her mind yet about this…

Continue reading...