Editorial: Emil

Editorial emil

Editorial emil

Editorial emil

Editorial emil

Editorial emil

Editorial emil

Editorial emil

Editorial emil

Editorial emil

 

Look 1: Boots | Dr.Martens, Shorts | These Glory Days, Shirt | Zara, Leather Coat | Tom Ford

Look 2: Boots | Dr.Marten, Trousers | COS, Polo Shirt | Filippa K

 

Photographer: Illa Bonany

Stylist: Moh Galilea

Model: Emil at Diva Models

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

