Editorial: Transcending Black

Black latex, solid and reflective, is contrasted by texture in fabrics that either draws light in or and captures the light in the fine translucent weavings. The structure and volume of the materials make the light and shadows scatter in different ways. Paper turns into sculptural and minimalistic shapes or crushed to soft forms that envelop the body.
Does black transition into another colour in the absence of light or does the colour stay the same in shadow?
