Editorial: Transcending Black

Black latex, solid and reflective, is contrasted by texture in fabrics that either draws light in or and captures the light in the fine translucent weavings. The structure and volume of the materials make the light and shadows scatter in different ways. Paper turns into sculptural and minimalistic shapes or crushed to soft forms that envelop the body.

Does black transition into another colour in the absence of light or does the colour stay the same in shadow?

editorial Nicoline Hansen
editorial Nicoline Hansen
editorial Nicoline Hansen
editorial Nicoline Hansen
editorial Nicoline Hansen
editorial Nicoline Hansen
editorial Nicoline Hansen
editorial Nicoline Hansen
editorial Nicoline Hansen
Photographer: Maja Karen
Designer: Nicoline Hansen
Model: Christiane Vigh at Etoile Models

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

