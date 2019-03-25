In light of recent events, when students across the globe walked out of their classrooms to protest their government’s climate change inaction, we have been inspired to share sustainable options of design products with our readers. Environmental matters are something that everyone should take seriously, and being conscious about our purchases is a practice we should all take to heart.
We have done thorough research on sustainable Denmark-based brands to share with our readers in hope of encouraging this type of mindset. We gathered a list of designers, ranging from fashion to jewellery to interior, who rely on sustainable solutions within their businesses – and who we are growing extremely fond of.
Founded in Copenhagen in 2011, Sebastian, Klaus and Anders created We Do Wood on their beliefs and the vision that new Danish design and strict sustainability principles should go hand in hand. Since then, they have committed to seek the most environmentally friendly alternatives and materials that are available to them. Those methods include using formaldehyde-free glue when possible, water-based paint (if using paint at all) or making the extra effort to implement other techniques such as carbonization and oxidation in their product development.
Their main material of choice is Moso bamboo from certified plantations that are free from chemicals, pesticides, herbicides and fertilisers. Their products are entirely made in Denmark with Danish furniture manufacturers that build on a long tradition of craftsmanship and high quality furniture.
This Danish design brand’s characteristics are simplicity, high quality and consistency with a twist – just the things we love. After being founded in 2017 at the Formland Fair in Denmark, WoodUmix introduced their WUM lamps to the public in February 2018. In a short period of time, the company has expanded to stores from Denmark to Norway and plans to keep expanding their business.
All the lamps are designed and produced in Denmark, where they collaborate with four local subcontractors; a blacksmith, carpenter, cabinet-maker and painter. The products are hand-crafted on a rather small scale and their vision is to bring alternative and visionary, yet still affordable, products to the market with sustainability and social responsibility as their key priority.
The collaboration between the Danish architect Eva Harlou and the internationally recognised furniture manufacturer Mater has resulted in an interior design practice, Earth Studio, which unites high quality interior design with a sustainable mindset.
Through the collaboration’s development of interior solutions of high Scandinavian quality, they create iconic, tailor-made interior concepts with respect for people and the planet. They also offer specially designed and manufactured furniture, lighting and interior products. You can visit the Earth Studio next to the Mater Earth Gallery in Copenhagen.
Founded by long-term friends, designers’ Pernille and Berit’s brand has a vision; to bring a sustainable example to one of the most polluting industry in the world – the fashion industry.
For over sixteen years, Eksempel has been a creative playground for the designer-duo where their goal is to set an example in contemporary responsible design with quality and longevity. They produce ready-to-wear and season-less garments with an emphasis on superior details and functionality. They rely on sustainable and re-usable materials with an ethical, transparent and inclusive mindset.
After years of researching new ways of working in organic solutions and seeing the value of re-using waste, the brand’s concept has resulted in circular design principles in all products to minimise environmental impact. The garments are all produced in Europe and materials sourced as close to home as possible.
Note – We give Eksempel major kudos for their easy-to-access and transparent process, that other fashion labels should definitely consider offering to their clients.
Maria Gade, the founder of M of Copenhagen, believes we all carry a responsibility to our planet to secure its existence and preserving its beauty. By helping the modern woman invest in her own future by fighting climate change, Gade offers made-to-order and ethically made jewellery.
The brand specialises in handmade jewellery from recycled precious metals, and does not focus on speed and volume – but rather to let the piece be born and not just made. They emphasise on the art-form and time consumption of crafting the pieces, and suggest it is best enjoyed by those who value the time spent to achieve rare, personal luxuries and want to invest in quality. All the items are made for order only – ensuring that only what is wanted is made and waste is kept to a minimum. For all the purchases that are made at M of Copenhagen, Maria automatically donates €5 to charities she firmly believes will help bring change to our planet. Sounds like the perfect purchase!
What’s your favourite brand on the list? Are there are any brands that you think we should take a look at? Let us know in the comments!
Want to know about more sustainable brands? Sink your teeth into our interview with (di)vision >>>
Tags: danish design, sustainability, sustainable design
Globe Hope is a Finnish design house turning left over…
In Scandinavia, the mentality of fashion designers seems to be…
Swap, exchange, recycle, buy second-hand – that’s what Copenhagen-based vintage…