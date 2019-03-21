The Budgie Collective – A New Haircare Brand and Community

Innovative and new, trendy haircare brand The Budgie Collective thrills with its’ joyful and contemporary products, and is more than just functional products. From the very start, The Budgie Collective recruited a panel consisting of experts and consumers, to test their products during the development phase, ensuring that their products are the best they can be. The outcome of Budgie’s development phase – A smart, engaging concept, providing visionary and high-performance products as well as a digital hair collective, inviting everyone to participate in discussions on haircare and styling.
We wanted to get in on the Budgie chatter, so met up with Brand and Product Manager Maja, to discuss the details behind the brand and their products.
Maja Nilsson, Brand and Product Manager at The Budgie Collective
What was the idea behind starting The Budgie Collective?
We wanted to create a brand focused on millennials, and their likes and preferences, where a smart, conscious and encouraging mindset is key. To be a BFF-brand, inviting consumers and hair lovers to a co-creation collaboration, with the goal to constantly develop new products and take the brand to new levels. We wanted Budgie to be more than just a hair brand, a digital collective, where everyone can gather to test, inspire, discuss and test products.
How important is it for Budgie’s products to be manufactured in Sweden and 100% vegan?
Our consumers are very informed, aware and interested in what they consume, what their products contain, and how they are made. ‘Vegan’ has now become a hygiene factor for the young consumer and something she takes for granted, so it was very important for Budgie to be 100% vegan. To develop and produce the products in Sweden is something we, as a Scandinavian brand, are very proud of. Producing our products in Sweden enables a tight dialogue with suppliers, so we can ensure the best quality, and gain environmental benefits with less transportation.
Did you find testing your products on consumers and industry professionals to be helpful in the development process?
Yes, very helpful! That is what Budgie is all about – we have and will continue to work with consumers, as well as creators, experts and hair lovers, with the goal to constantly refine and develop unique products. To be interactive with our most engaged consumers provides us with honest feedback straight away. The combination of digital platforms, hair enthusiasts, and industry professionals provides us with insights from different angles, which enables us to make the best products!
“My favourite is the Dry Shampoo Foam with its’ trendy, innovative and fun formula, which works for all hair colors and hair types. I think it represents what The Budgie Collective is all about!”
A night out in Sweden can go from midnight sunshine, to the deepest snow – What’s your ‘dream team’ of products for a Swedish night out?
I would definitely say this ultimate trio:
There’s a fun aspect built into a lot of your products, how important is experimenting with your hair and encouraging change?
It is very important, and part of our core philosophy! We want to encourage and inspire you to experiment and play with your hair and style, as well as to make your everyday hair styling routine more fun and easy going. Haircare should be fun and bring out your inner creativity!
What Budgie product are you must excited to launch this year?
We are so excited about all products in our fantastic assortment! It’s hard to choose just one, as we are so proud of each co-created product, however if I could only mention one, it would be my personal favourite, The Dry Shampoo Foam.
From individuality through hair styling, to a moodboard full of sassyness >>>
Tags: haircare, Scandinavian haircare, The Budgie Collective, vegan hair products, vegan haircare
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
The award-winning Naim Josefi has launched a sustainable jeans collection…
When I mention the words ‘Swedish pop’, you’re probably only…
Stockholm Fashion Week AW19 was our sustainable muse, and we…