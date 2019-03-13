Teemu Muurimäki, one of Finland’s foremost designers – known for his stunning evening gowns – caught our eye when he released his chess-inspired jewellery line with Aarikka. Aarikka is one of the Finnish cornerstones in jewelry and home decor, so no wonder that design lover’s across the country are yearning for this collection!
The inspiration for the jewelry line originated from the musical ‘Chess’ which Muurimäki designed the costumes for, and the chess theme appears clearly throughout the collection with its’ black and white theme and piece shaped pendants. The collection is striking and contempary, and brings a cool and more urban line to to Aarikka’s collections.
We just had to play with some of the pieces in the collection, and you can see them in action below! What’s your favourite piece?
Model: Amanda at Paparazzi Models
Hair & Makeup: Mira Luhtala
Photographer: Rune Kjelseth
From chess to sewing, take a look at what Cleo de Laet has to teach you >>>
Tags: Aarikka, design collaboration, Finnish design, jewelry, Teemu Muurimäki
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
We had a sneak peek at Cala Jade’s brand new Purple…
The brainchild of a Swedish-Italian duo, ATP Atelier was born…
The minimalist watch brand Nordgreen was first established in 2017…