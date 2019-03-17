Nordic Style Magazine

Naim Josefi Launches Sustainable Jeans Collection

The award-winning Naim Josefi has launched a sustainable jeans collection for 2019, and we are excited! The Stockholm based brand has been developing their sustainability aimed methods since winning the Copenhagen Fashion Summit’s Sustainable Denim award in 2017 – This year, they’re manifesting their goals through creativity and technology.

Since launching their first laser-printed jeans, the brand has been developing sustainable techniques for production that saves up to 80 litres of water per day! To this day, they keep investing in circular fashion systems (that do not throw at waste, but recycles it back into production), and developing their collections at their own pace.

This year’s collection consists of regular, skinny and wide leg silhouettes in black, navy, light blue and white. Naim Josefi has kept in touch with their roots by referring back to their 2017 denim collection. The designs are simple, minimalistic and timeless, flattering to all and interesting to look at. And by rejecting the idea behind seasonal trends, the brand stays true to their core, and encourages a trans-seasonal adoption of items for your capsule wardrobe.

 

Naim Josefi

Naim Josefi

Naim Josefi

 

”We strive for sustainable design and rather to develop our products instead of releasing new styles constantly. My goal is to design timeless garments that can be combined with previous collections. In addition to the jeans collection, I design custom-made garments that are made by order, another form of sustainable design.”

Naim Josef carefully considers every aspect of the sustainability chain, including materials, transportation and textile ingredients and background. The Portugal based production is transferred by truck, therefore ensuring short transportation distances to minimise pollution caused by transportation. The jersey consists of 90 – 98% organic cotton and has certification of high standard human ecological requirements – that is, does not contain chemicals in levels that are harmful to exposure. Which is VERY important!

 

Naim Josefi

Naim Josefi

Naim Josefi

 

“In addition to organic cotton in the jeans, we use 95% natural materials and 5% polyester in our custom-made collection. It is difficult to reach up to 100% natural material, but we strive for it and try to always keep as close to it as possible. We try to use as little polyester as possible in all our products. Labels with washing instructions are often made of polyester, and to minimize this, we came up with the idea to print washing instructions on our shawls.” – Naim Josefi

 

Naim Josefi

Naim Josefi

Naim Josefi

Naim Josefi

 

All Naim Josefi garments have washing instructions that are designed to maintain its, quality as long as possible. In addition, after serving their purpose, the garments can be returned to the store, and customers will get a 10% discount on their next purchase. The fabric from the returned garment will be up-cycled and made into a new piece, therefore minimising textile waste!

Naim Josefi’s collection is available at selected stores in Sweden, at Naim Josefi Store in Stockholm and online.

Why not catch up on the sustainable panel discussion at discussion at FWStockholm? >>>

Sigrún Lárusdóttir

