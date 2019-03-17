Naim Josefi Launches Sustainable Jeans Collection

Since launching their first laser-printed jeans, the brand has been developing sustainable techniques for production that saves up to 80 litres of water per day! To this day, they keep investing in circular fashion systems (that do not throw at waste, but recycles it back into production), and developing their collections at their own pace.
This year’s collection consists of regular, skinny and wide leg silhouettes in black, navy, light blue and white. Naim Josefi has kept in touch with their roots by referring back to their 2017 denim collection. The designs are simple, minimalistic and timeless, flattering to all and interesting to look at. And by rejecting the idea behind seasonal trends, the brand stays true to their core, and encourages a trans-seasonal adoption of items for your capsule wardrobe.
Naim Josef carefully considers every aspect of the sustainability chain, including materials, transportation and textile ingredients and background. The Portugal based production is transferred by truck, therefore ensuring short transportation distances to minimise pollution caused by transportation. The jersey consists of 90 – 98% organic cotton and has certification of high standard human ecological requirements – that is, does not contain chemicals in levels that are harmful to exposure. Which is VERY important!
All Naim Josefi garments have washing instructions that are designed to maintain its, quality as long as possible. In addition, after serving their purpose, the garments can be returned to the store, and customers will get a 10% discount on their next purchase. The fabric from the returned garment will be up-cycled and made into a new piece, therefore minimising textile waste!
Naim Josefi’s collection is available at selected stores in Sweden, at Naim Josefi Store in Stockholm and online.
