Globe Hope Reveal A New Contemporary Look

Globe Hope is a Finnish design house turning left over materials into lovable accessories. Emphasising sustainability, ethics and aesthetics, the designers see opportunity and inspiration in the origin of the materials and create urban pieces for you to keep. Previously known for their earthy army characteristic, the brand updated their look last fall to showcase a more minimalistic Scandi style.
Made for conscious consumers who genuinely care for sustainable consuming, Globe Hope have a brilliant way of turning leftovers into functional and chic design. Recycled and left-over materials are cleverly used in their designs, and they have the ability to turn fabrics into something far from their original use. Their accessories are contemporary with clean-cut silhouettes, and the company’s updated look lends itself to modern classics and timeless styles.
Not only do they provide goodness in the shape of accessories, but also in caring for consumers’ skin, Globe Hope have teamed up with the Finnish eco-certified skincare line Mia Höytö, now under the name Globe Hope Cosmetics by Mia Höytö. This nurturing cosmetics range is developed for skin facing the harsh Nordic climate, and is based on powerful Scandinavian ingredients, carefully selected from certified organic farms.
We took some of the most interesting designs from Globe Hope’s new line into the studio, so that you can she how they look = Can you tell what the bags are made of? But before we get into the recycling game, here’s two questions we asked the creatives behind Globe Hope.
Two quick questions with the creatives behind Globe Hope:
Miisa Asikainen, Globe Hope Designer:
