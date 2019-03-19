Nordic Style Magazine

editorial heatwave

Editorial: Heatwave

“The series revolves around the topic of global warming – It is equal share of tribute to nature and the environment, conveyed in an aesthetic and artistic context. In both the designs and location, the meeting between coral reefs, heatwaves and ice sheets.”

 

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

editorial heatwave

 

Photography: Julie Montauk

Art Director/Stylist/Makeup: Mette Marie Hoeg von Essen

Makeup/hair: Julie Erika Rasmussen

Model: Nanna Nyhus at Heartbreak Agency

Flower Head Piece: Bo Bull

Designers: Vika Im and Eva Valdimarsdottir

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

