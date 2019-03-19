Editorial: Heatwave

“The series revolves around the topic of global warming – It is equal share of tribute to nature and the environment, conveyed in an aesthetic and artistic context. In both the designs and location, the meeting between coral reefs, heatwaves and ice sheets.”
Photography: Julie Montauk
Art Director/Stylist/Makeup: Mette Marie Hoeg von Essen
Makeup/hair: Julie Erika Rasmussen
Model: Nanna Nyhus at Heartbreak Agency
Flower Head Piece: Bo Bull
Designers: Vika Im and Eva Valdimarsdottir
