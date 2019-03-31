Designers Remix Pre-Fall 19: Unimposing Femininity

One of Denmark’s leaders when it comes to circular fashion and style responsibility, Designers Remix’s Pre-Fall 19 Nostalgia collection is personal to the designer, but also reflective of modern Scandinavian womanhood.
“The Pre-Fall19 collection is my diary of memoirs. A nostalgic desaturated timeline of occasions from past times. It celebrates the late hours of pure happiness in a soft universe of camel, rouge noir, minty blue, white as a tablecloth and midnight black,”
Charlotte Eskildsen, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Designers Remix
It’s been proved that Charlotte Eskildsen reworks fabrics and garments in a way that gives sustainability a much stronger sense of style than some other brands, who attempt to take the path towards environmentally-conscious fashion. Lightness emphasised with the immortally feminine frills and oversized silhouettes is a signature element that defines her designs, and it is no different this time.
Although the collection verges upon the colder months, it’s categorised with the same features as SS19 – floaty fabrics have not grown in thickness but have simply been layered over with cosier patterns. Gingham, plaid and check have a way of transporting fashion into a comfort zone, but for Pre-Fall, that’s been done with no harm to the overall style factor here. Instead, the traditionally feminine pieces have been covered with a touch of masculinity, which gives them that desired edge and functional value.
“I have worked with a wide range of sustainable fabrics that transfers a highly technical perspective to feminine silhouettes as I find this contrast interesting, and it shows that sustainability is not dull. Not dull at all. Rethinking and recycling is a journey worth taking.”
The colour palette is not entirely different to the summer’s soft hues either, with pastels, neutrals chocolate brown and cherry red all coming together to bring a fireplace warmth, yet incredibly fresh feel – like a summer memory that can still be worn when the temperatures drop.
As a transitional edit, the collection achieves its’ aim fully, merging two seasons into one wearable offering. However, it seems as though we’ve seen it before. While serving minimalism that contemporary Scandinavian women will happily eat up as soon as it drops, we ask for a small side dish of experimentation.
