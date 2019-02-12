Editorial │ Wintergarden

Images courtesy of David Jakob
Model: Enni / ONNI Agency
Makeup and hair: Mira Luhtala
Photographer: David Jakob
From daydreaming about the mediterranean sun to beautifying yourself with cool metal >>>>
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
