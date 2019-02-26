Nordic Style Magazine

She's a little sass and a lot of badass

Moodboard: She’s A Little Sass And A Whole Lot of Badass

Sassy, edgy, quirky. Whatever you want to be.

 

She's a little sass and a lot of badassImages from: Pinterest, Lloyd Pursall, Alain Aguilar, Jamie Hawkesworth, Jassa Carter, Carmen Ordóñez

Need some more inspiration for 2019? Check out more of our moodboards >>>

Beatrice De Franceschi

Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Copenhagen, her biggest passion is to travel the world. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.

