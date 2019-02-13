Moodboard: There’s A Reason Why We Don’t See The World in Black & White

As winter starts to fade away, we’re looking to warm tones and soft textures in this moodboard, for inspiration in our day-to-day lives. There’s nothing wrong with dreaming of the sun, and after all, there’s a reason why we don’t see the world in black and white.
Images from: Pinterest, Emma Tempest, Hasse Nielsen
Need some more beautiful interior design inspiration? Check out more of our moodboards >>>
Tags: color trends, design inspiration, moodboard
Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Copenhagen, her biggest passion is to travel the world. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.
After CPHFW we’re full of inspiration and eager to fill…
It is our opinion, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s most inspiring shows…
Award-winning Industrial Designer Tore Mortvedt, is the mastermind behind the…