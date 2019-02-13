Nordic Style Magazine

Color Trend Moodboard

Moodboard: There’s A Reason Why We Don’t See The World in Black & White

As winter starts to fade away, we’re looking to warm tones and soft textures in this moodboard, for inspiration in our day-to-day lives. There’s nothing wrong with dreaming of the sun, and after all, there’s a reason why we don’t see the world in black and white.

 

Images from: Pinterest, Emma Tempest, Hasse Nielsen

Beatrice De Franceschi

Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover. Currently based in Copenhagen, her biggest passion is to travel the world. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.

