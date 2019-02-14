Setting the scene with a film, Lærke Andersen gave her audience an impactful and memorable look into her world, capturing attendees’ attention with scenes of urban sophistication and unexpected exciting forms.
If you’re not yet familiar with the Danish label, Lærke Andersen is not one to be overlooked. Having worked with Henrik Vibskov and Louis Vuitton, among other top names, Andersen continues to refine her knack for merging luxury at the highest levels with functionality that is typically and historically reserved for the working class. Now, this is the prescriptive concoction that we need.
Staying true to her mission of “seeking to erase the boundaries between feminine and masculine, function and luxury,” Andersen’s AW19 collection provoked visions that could easily be described as multi-functional and multi-dimensional.
Among the most memorable pieces were a pair of oversized gloves that looked as though they could be used with equal practicality, either to win a high-stakes boxing match or go on a luxurious ski trip in Courchevel. There were also not so subtle hints of workwear-inspired industrial suit sets — picture all-denim oversize suits and black oversize hooded raincoats.
Incorporating traditional materials like denim and suede with performance technology fabrics, the pieces seemed to be appropriate for even the most intentional of athletes. In the name of luxury and an apparent appreciation for everyday functionality, Lærke Andersen’s collection is prepared to keep wearers as inspired as they are active.
Considering how intentionally Lærke Andersen’s collection disguised functionality and comfort under the heir of urban sophistication and luxury, we can only anticipate a record year ahead for the brand — and one of comfort and a distinguished look for those who wear her.
If your style is a bit more feminine but you don’t want to sacrifice comfort and functionality, check out our review of Elaine Hersby’s AW19 collection here.
Tags: aw19, cphfw, Danish fashion, lærke andersen
Laura Dowdy is a freelance writer and editor based in New York. She's the author of The Minimalist's Skin Care Handbook and a forthcoming novel. She also considers herself a professional Googler.
Through the use of Nordic salmon leather, Studio EBN is…
It’s time for Round 2 of our Fashion Week Stockholm…
In Elaine Hersby’s new AW19 collection, the relationship between the…