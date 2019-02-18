Hedgehog by DÖÐLUR: The Flatpack Cabin of Dreams

Embracing both the Icelandic sense of seclusion and homely warmth, this new home concept by DÖÐLUR is as versatile as a mobile home, yet created with the finest Nordic design skills. Hedgehog presents itself rather heavily and bulletproof-like on its spiky outside, which gives it a durable feel. Inside, it reveals a soft, roomy centre, perfect for those wanting to get away from suburbia or city living.
The lodge was designed by the Reykjavík-based DÖÐLUR Studio, that consists of architects and creatives, who are known for their diverse approach to creation and design. From branding and publications, to hotels and films, they have previously proved their innovative approach in so many different branches of design.
Created with a simple, modern and minimalist style in mind, the structure can be built wherever your heart desires, as both the quality and design suit a range of outdoor scenarios. With long glass sliding doors, an unfussy wooden interior and plenty of space to relax in, it is the perfect cabin for being at one with the surrounding nature and your own mind, if you so desire. Whether you’re by a mountain, a picturesque lake or on a private island, the Hedgehog adapts and is fully equipped for your every need.
Hedgehog is a habitable design piece that you can plant just about anywhere in the world. A high quality prefabricated modular lodge that simplifies the process of creating your own dream retreat.
Surprisingly spacious, the house allows for the social aspect of Nordic personality and is a brilliant setting for entertaining and celebrating. Sleek, walnut wooden elements provide the hygge in the house, and make the seemingly austere open space, appear warm and cosy. Depending on amount of space you want, there are ways to customise the Hedgehog by either “stretching” it or deepening the foundations to create additional levels. A standard Hedgehog package includes a finished building that comes complete with doors, windows, plumbing, electricity, a kitchen, cabinets, a full set of appliances, lighting AND heated flooring. What more could you want/need??
Taking us back to the familiar feeling of Scandinavian flatpack furniture, but with no compromise in quality or missing parts, the Hedgehog’s assembly has been designed to make lives easier. It takes four months to produce all of the separate parts of the home, which are then assembled in your chosen location within a fortnight. For people appreciative of the Nordic lifestyle, minimal design and the beauty of nature, it is the ideal future living concept.
Now, if you’re like us, and are thinking of moving yourself to one of these cabins – we could certainly see NSM HQ on a remote hillside – you’ll want to find out all the specifics on the Hedgehog and more about DÖÐLUR. Trust us, you won’t be disappointed. Race you to the mountains?
