FWSthlm AW19: Scandinavian Man – An Outdoor Epic

As outdoor clothing becomes increasingly civilian, the bridge between fashion and nature is closing in. Scandinavian Man illustrated this perfectly during their show at Fashion Week Stockholm on Monday, displaying designs from the best Nordic outdoor fashion houses, including Thule, Craft and Helly Hansen.

 

“Outdoor brands have a strong heritage in Scandinavia,” explained Scandinavian Man’s founder Konrad Olsson, “and this makes them particularly credible. We wanted the show to highlight the past of Scandinavian design, and to promote its future in sustainability.”

 

Scandinavian Man was born during a meeting between Olsson and Jonas Bergström at Pitti Uomo in Florence. In 2016 they launched a new platform dedicated to the promotion of Nordic brands, personalities, and principles. The organisation now includes a biannual magazine, a website and interviews with Nordic entrepreneurs and designers. Scandinavian Man also hosts an event every two weeks in Stockholm and an annual festival. Their panel regularly speak at international fashion events. Most recently, Scandinavian Man launched a photographic exhibition, Present Father, featuring photographs by Peter Gehrke of prominent Scandinavian men and children. Their pop-up shop has also grown to allow online sales. Monday’s show, coordinated by Siri Edit Andersson, took place in their future home at Mäster Samuelsgaten 42.

 

Alexander Brett

