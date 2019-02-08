In Elaine Hersby’s new AW19 collection, the relationship between the femal body, movement, and flexibility, continue to be explored and developed. Since SS17, Elaine has explored these ideas in her creations, and this season the ideas took the form of beachwear, and its’ ease and comfort. I can safely say most Scandinavian women are looking forward to restocking their closets with swimwear and dreaming of the return of the sun, while the extreme February cold rages outside. If you can’t wait for summer, then don’t worry, as there’s coats and vests covered too!
The collection is made up by colourful pieces, ranging everywhere from pleaded hoodie dresses for the daytime to shiny metal dresses for a night out. A certain contrast can be detected throughout in regards of silhouette, colour and style. Sharp prints are met with delicate features and silhouettes. Bright red or pink and heavy hoodie, bronze strap or a figure hugging or simply neutral coloured cropped dresses. These are all covered and appropriately styled with puffy jackets and vests.
The pieces, that are all handmade in their Copenhagen studio, include details creating a cohesiveness throughout the collection. Pleats, off-shoulder, asymmetry or a simple touch of bare skin succeeds to compliment each different figure. Combinations of gathering, rushing and draping techniques, are used in advantage for a texture that moves accordingly with the body. The simple idea of a street style piece like the hoodie dress has been taken out of it’s original context and into a further level. It creates a new style by its exaggeration of a delicate, yet carefully thought out feminine details. Certainly, the balance between playful and feminine design has definitely been challenged within the collection. But while the contrast is often significant between each style, the commitment to their original goal has not been compromised. Therefore, resulting in a great overall success.
Elaine Hersby covers the essentials for a feminine, comfortable day – or eveningwear in her new AW19 collection. Make sure to follow the brand on Instagram!
Campaign shoot team:
Photography – Sienna Rousseau
Models – Josefine Ulrika & Ida Graff
Stylist – Sofie B
MUA – Hesho Lasur
For more upcoming AW19 collections, take a look at our CPHFW and FWStockholm AW19 reviews! >>>
