Editorial: A Tale of Tones

Photography and Styling: Bryndis Thorsteinsdottir
Hair & Makeup: Allie Sofie Alm
Model: Johanne Lykke
Clothing: Synnøve and Meotin
For more stunning scenes >>>
Tags: editorial, fashion editorial, webitorial
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Sassy, edgy, quirky. Whatever you want to be. Images…
We are always delighted to see when classic pieces are…
In a wildly kinetic new video powered entirely by Volkswagen’s…