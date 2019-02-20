CPHFW AW19: Ganni – An Earthly Display of Personalities and Another Lust-Worthy 66° North Collaboration

Danish IT-brand Ganni and the Icelandic outerwear brand 66° North, have teamed up for another season. The collaboration involves exploration and processing of Ganni’s playful, unexpected and confident style, and mixing with the rich heritage and technical expertise of extreme weather conditions that 66°NORTH has mastered. The two diverse brands worked on existing signature silhouettes, aiming them to take them in a new direction. The collaboration was introduced at Ganni’s ‘Life on Earth’ runway show at CPHFW AW19, causing excitement amongst Scandinavian design enthusiasts.
This year, Ganni has focused on bringing diversity to the table with a wide selection of prints, silhouettes, colour and utility. Sequins, leather, silk and sporty fabrics take the wheel, complimented by numerous prints in a variety of shades. High end, luxury, street style and everyday wear are paired together throughout the collection, and welcomes 66°NORTH favourably to join along.
66°NORTH is one of Iceland’s oldest heritage brands, and have outfitted generations of Icelandic fishermen, mountaineers and rescue teams battling the harshest climates. It is said that every Icelandic home includes at least one piece from their extensive archive. The collaboration consists of the 6 following styles; a down coat, vest, down scarf, and quilted duffle apron dress, coat and fisherman’s bag.
“Following our initial collab, we experimented to really take the partnership to new heights. We worked with existing silhouettes giving them a new direction. I dived into 66°NORTH’s archives and found this old image of fishermen working and it instinctively made me think of my hometown town Hirtshals and the strong fisherman community. I love the apron dress, it’s based on the aprons 66°NORTH still produce for factory workers on Iceland. The pieces are meant to feel like a hybrid between urban life and the great outdoors.” — Ditte Reffstrup, Creative Director, GANNI
Collaboration aside, the collection experienced a backlash, aimed at Ganni’s choice in art direction. Viewers speculated on whether the clothing could make up for what seemed to be a questionable choice of focus at the show. New York based blogger, Anaa Nadim Saber, originally called the brand out for “fetishising underprivileged women in developing countries”. She questioned what the photographs exhibited throughout the show had to do with sustainability, which Ganni claims is their moral obligation. The photography was shot by the award-winning National Geographic photojournalist Ami Vitale, whose work contains powerful and beautiful images shot around the world of nature and people.
Anaa Nadim points out fair answers in her lengthy Instagram post, and Ganni released a statement stating that “While well intentioned, we now understand the sensitivities we’ve broached by showing our collection within the context of these images”. In addition, Vitale has stated that it has always been the intention that all money raised for this project would be donated to the communities where her work has taken place and was originally documented for this project.
Art direction aside, we love the aesthetic of the collection – a mix of personalities, fabrics and colours that we can’t to wear! Each look is meticulously crafted and put together, in a manner that does celebrate and showcase the most beautiful earthly colours. And ofcourse, as soon as the 66° North pieces hit the stores, we will be buying them all. Every. Single. One.
Catch up on all of our CPHFW coverage right here >>>
Tags: 66 North, aw19, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, ganni, Ganni x 66North
The brainchild of a Swedish-Italian duo, ATP Atelier was born…
The minimalist watch brand Nordgreen was first established in 2017…
Embracing both the Icelandic sense of seclusion and homely warmth,…