Copenhagen Muse have launched their first collection on CPHFW19, and the iconic Lykke May is on the cover of their editorial.
“Lykke May is one of Denmarks biggest international models, and for us she is the epitome of self made empowerment, classical beauty and real rock n’ roll attitude, which is exactly the values we want COPENHAGEN MUSE to stand for. We had no doubt that she had to launch our first collection.”
– Charlotte Nybo Jacobsen, Creative Director at COPENHAGEN MUSE.
The female silhouette is highly focused on and the aim is to mix contrasts together. They can be distinguished in their mix of materials – the raw and the delicate, the bulky and tight, animal prints and clean lines of checks. As a result, the collection offers variety and embraces the most wanted items for the trendy and professional aspects of a woman’s wardrobe. Oversized mohair knits meet high-waist work wear pants with wide legs and pencil skirts. The printed maxi dress with high sensual slit, while the must have biker leather jackets makes sure to balance glamorous outfits with causality. And of course, the collection is not short of the little black dress!
While the combination of burned hues, earthly tones and neutrals that successfully compliment the beautiful prints, the collection is with no doubts a well achieved ready-to-wear launch for the brand.
The editorial is styled by Thora Valdimarsdottir, and shot by photographer Polina Vinogradova.
