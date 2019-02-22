Nordic Style Magazine

COPENHAGEN MUSE Launch Their First Ready-To-Wear Collection

We are always delighted to see when classic pieces are merged with an edgy attitude and catching prints, which is exactly what recently launched COPENHAGEN MUSE aims for.

Copenhagen Muse have launched their first collection on CPHFW19, and the iconic Lykke May is on the cover of their editorial.

Copenhagen Muse

 

“Lykke May is one of Denmarks biggest international models, and for us she is the epitome of self made empowerment, classical beauty and real rock n’ roll attitude, which is exactly the values we want COPENHAGEN MUSE to stand for. We had no doubt that she had to launch our first collection.”

– Charlotte Nybo Jacobsen, Creative Director at COPENHAGEN MUSE.

 

Copenhagen Muse

Copenhagen Muse

 

“Effortless fashion meeting a night out in Paris” is the main blueprint of the collection.

The female silhouette is highly focused on and the aim is to mix contrasts together. They can be distinguished in their mix of materials – the raw and the delicate, the bulky and tight, animal prints and clean lines of checks. As a result, the collection offers variety and embraces the most wanted items for the trendy and professional aspects of a woman’s wardrobe. Oversized mohair knits meet high-waist work wear pants with wide legs and pencil skirts. The printed maxi dress with high sensual slit, while the must have biker leather jackets makes sure to balance glamorous outfits with causality. And of course, the collection is not short of the little black dress!

While the combination of burned hues, earthly tones and neutrals that successfully compliment the beautiful prints, the collection is with no doubts a well achieved ready-to-wear launch for the brand.

Copenhagen Muse

Copenhagen Muse

 

The editorial is styled by Thora Valdimarsdottir, and shot by photographer Polina Vinogradova.

You can follow COPENHAGEN MUSE on their Instagram page for updates of the brand!

 

 

Tags: , ,

Sigrún Lárusdóttir

Related Posts

CPHFW AW19: Ganni – An Earthly Display of Personalities and Another Lust-Worthy 66° North Collaboration

Danish IT-brand Ganni and the Icelandic outerwear brand 66° North, have…

Continue reading...

Nordgreen: Scandinavian Watches That Give Back

The minimalist watch brand Nordgreen was first established in 2017…

Continue reading...
Micro Documentary

Micro Documentary – A Window Into Danish Experimental Music

Today, like most days, I engage in a somewhat familiar…

Continue reading...