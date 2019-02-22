COPENHAGEN MUSE Launch Their First Collection

We are always delighted to see when classic pieces are merged with an edgy attitude and catching prints, which is exactly what new Danish fashion brand COPENHAGEN MUSE aims for. Copenhagen Muse launched their first collection during CPHFW AW19, and the iconic Lykke May is the star of their campaign!
“Lykke May is one of Denmark’s biggest international models, and for us she is the epitome of self-made empowerment, classical beauty and real rock n’ roll attitude, which is exactly the values we want COPENHAGEN MUSE to stand for. We had no doubt that she had to launch our first collection!” – Charlotte Nybo Jacobsen, Creative Director at COPENHAGEN MUSE
“Effortless fashion meeting a night out in Paris” is the main blueprint of the collection – The female silhouette is highly focused on, and the aim is to mix contrasts together. These contrasts can be distinguished through the mix of materials used – the raw and the delicate, the bulky and tight, animal prints and clean checks. As a result, the collection offers a variety and embraces the most wanted items for the trendy and professional aspects of a woman’s wardrobe. Oversized mohair knits meet high-waisted pants, wide legs and pencil skirts. And of course, the collection is not short of a little black dress! While the combination of burned hues, earthly tones and neutrals successfully compliment the beautiful prints, the collection is with no doubt a well achieved ready-to-wear launch for the brand.
Styling: by Thora Valdimarsdottir, Photography: Polina Vinogradova
