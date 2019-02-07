Selam Fessahaye’s AW19 show has stolen my heart, and left me speechless! Originating as a stylist and costume designer, her collection last season embraced a romantic feeling through tulle, sheer fabrics, and a color palette that sent us directly into spring. This season, she kept her edgy persona and brought a romantic collection with a little twist! The first model on the runway wore a pair of rose-embroidered red pants and danced his way down the runway, matching the campaign video in the background. Then to follow, an array rose-embroidered fabricated looks came down the runway, and looked quite stunning together!
What I found most captivating about this collection was Selam’s use of color and silhouettes. The color palette contained mint green, nude, violet, light pink and red, which when teamed with the embroidery, and colourful stripes, created a strong and interesting collection. The collection included elongated sleeves, kimonos style coats with oversized pockets, crop tops, puffball fishtail skirts and a whole lot of in-your-face colour! There was so much volume and colour that you almost didn’t know where to look, but somehow it worked, and I loved it.
Overall I must say this collection was incredible! Not only piece by piece, but also as a whole. Selam Fessahaye has really outdone herself this season, and I wish I could have the whole collection in wardrobe this season. If I had to choose though, I would say that my favorite piece would have to be the exaggerated dress in red embroidered roses (see above) – WHAT A DRESS! So let me just round this up for you; there were flowers, stripes, dragons, cherry blossom and even faces. A look that was a bit out there but somehow worked? A head-to-toe sequinned dress complete with matching mask. Sounds crazy, but it just works, don’t ask me how.
Click here for more of our Fashion Week Stockholm coverage >>>
Tags: aw19, fashion, fashion review, fashion week stockholm, Stockholm, swedish
Through the use of Nordic salmon leather, Studio EBN is…
It’s time for Round 2 of our Fashion Week Stockholm…
In Elaine Hersby’s new AW19 collection, the relationship between the…