ATP Atelier AW19: Elegance That You Can Wear How You Want

The brainchild of a Swedish-Italian duo, ATP Atelier was born out of a summer fascination with genuine leather calzatura (the most beautiful word for shoes). Eight years on; the finest Italian shoemaking craftsmanship, combined with laid-back designs straight out of Stockholm, make for a refreshing and coherent collection.
Similarly to other Scandi makers of leather goods, ATP clearly values style over form. Most of the bag structures are repetitive, with boxy shapes and a signature, saddle-like stitching on the flap. Sizes, colours and versatility is where the designers Maj-La Pizzelli and Jonas Clason let their imagination run wild. Cream, beige and ivory, heated with pops of juicy tomato red and plum – depending on your fashion personality, you can jump forward, deep into bold full colour, or walk back to the more neutral side.
As ‘go your own way’ continues to be the running theme of the collection, it also applies to the various ways of wearing the bags. A massive black hole of a tote to sling over the shoulder while running errands, a slick miniature handbag to smarten up an outfit, or a practical crossbody, you choose. The still very much ‘on’ occurrence of the fancy bumbag is not left without a comment, as ATP redefines the festival essential into a gloriously hands-free trend piece.
The cherry on the top, ATP Atelier’s handmade Italian shoes, do not disappoint either. Embracing the ultimate feminine styles, the footwear offering strikes a chord with timeless everyday elegance found in Fellini’s old movies. Bright crimson pointy flats, the comeback of the square-toe, and naturally an abundance of sling-backs and kitten heels are a nod to classics, repackaged with Scandinavian contemporary flair and simplicity.
The entire collection, showcased at an intimate press event during Stockholm Fashion Week achieved to communicate its’ message well. The designs were worn not by standard models, but women involved with ATP in some way.
“They represent the diversity within our team, but also the women who appreciate and use our products. They all have completely different roles, styles and origins, but are united by the fact that they are all smart women, who make conscious choices and go their own way,” says Maj-La Pizzelli, Co-Founder and Creative Director at ATP Atelier.
In true ATP style, there’s hardly any hardware or adornment on the designs, creating a clean and minimal collection of accessories that all women can enjoy and style individually. Wearable and of the highest quality, ATP Atelier will be our choice for all of our parties, whether in Scandinavia or Sorrento.
Tags: atp atelier, aw19, fashion week stockholm, Leather accessories, Real leather handbag, Real leather shoes
