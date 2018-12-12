Sweden Makes Music – 3 Rising Swedish Artists Take to the Stage in NYC

Last Tuesday night in New York City, three rising Swedish artists took center stage to perform in front of a select group of Swedish and Swede-appreciating guests at Sweden Makes Music. This evening of Swedish music was generously organized by the Consulate of Sweden in New York City and hosted by the trifecta bar, eatery, and music venue, Baby’s All Right in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The guests of honor included three artists (the fourth artist never showed) who came all the way from Sweden for one night to bring New Yorkers an evening of fresh new music — introducing us to the music we’ll surely have on repeat in 2019.
The night presented three entirely different sounds — and an overall prediction that each artist is destined for nothing but good things in 2019. Here’s a look at the ones to watch, in order of on-stage appearance…
Energetic and bright — Vacation Forever has created a fresh, hard-to-pinpoint sound reminiscent of the kind that makes waves in global pop music. After leaving his former band, Tussilago, in 2017, leadman Zacharias Zachrisson started fresh with his latest six-song album, Vacation Forever. Perhaps the most memorable of the six are “I Changed My Life for You” and “Blank Ocean,” however, each song is an energizing, ambient, youthful anthem with a nod to 90’s rock-pop — and provides a glimpse into what’s next for genre-defying music in 2019. For fans of Junior Brielle or Linn Koch-Emmery, Vacation Forever might just be your new favorite.
The married duo behind Vivii, Emil and Caroline Jonsson, along with partner Anders Eckeborn, captivated the audience from the very beginning — wearing coordinating black outfits with just the right amount of Swedish vintage flair (think embellished leather jackets, corduroy blazers, black velvet, and vintage brooch lapel pins). Apart from their intentional style choices, ViVii also set a romantic tone with their music, which was both unexpectedly passionate and blissfully authentic. Their performance seemed to be a soul-driven act of love for their craft, hitting notes slightly similar to those of Angus & Julia Stone, Lana Del Ray, and KÅRP.
WE LOVE CHERRIE! If you’re not already following her music, the title on her Spotify account “The Somali-Swedish RnB-Queen,” does not even begin to do Cherrie justice. Apart from her DJ, Cherrie was on stage alone, which seemed to solidify the point that her talent is quite sufficient to support her as a headlining act. Her sound was fresh, soulful, and representative of a woman who knows her power and isn’t afraid to embody it in her performances. While if you don’t speak Swedish you might have had trouble understanding her lyrics, as she put it on stage “music is universal, so you can just feel it.” If you’re looking for a fresh, sultry new sound to start your 2019 strong, try adding “Det Slår Mig Ibland” or “Samma Flagga” to your playlist.
