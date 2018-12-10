SS19 Sketches with FRENN

FRENN takes on the Spring Summer 19 with a bright, more contemporary context and allures with their fresh color accents and new voluminous silhouettes on classic pieces. The playful variety and crisp details take a whole new leap for the clothing brand and make us wish it’s was next season already. As art and architecture functions as FRENN’s continuous muse, the collaboration with Stig Baumgartner seen in their AW18 collection, advances in their spring-summer assemblage with the key inspiration being Baumgartner’s rough sketches that never ended up becoming finished paintings.
Have a look at FRENN’s SS19 collection – which look is your favorite?
The collection will be shown at Pitti Uomo in Florence this June. In the mean time, stop by their flagship store in Helsinki for a cup of delicious espresso and the finest casual tailoring.
