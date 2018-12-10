Lernberger & Stafsing Launch Luxury Skincare

Known for their luxury haircare products, Lernberger & Stafsing has taken a leap into skincare, coming out with a minimal range for maximum results. It is a truth universally acknowledged that Scandinavian skincare products can make you feel refined and special with the most uncomplicated of solutions. Sleek, elegant designs and carefully chosen, top-notch ingredients is the Nordic secret for success.
With that belief leading their way, Lernberger & Stafsing was first established in Sweden by a male duo, who decided that hair deserves just as much attention as face and body. Now, together with a Korean skin expert, they are launching a skincare line and we simply can’t bottle our excitement. The new collection of luxury facial products is uniformly clad in elegant, beige packaging for all the “shelfies” you’ll surely be taking. However, the insides is where the knowledge behind maintaining a healthy skincare routine really shines through.
Scandinavian simplicity reveals itself through organic, botanical extracts and rich oils only. You won’t find parabens, sulphates or other non-beneficial nasties on the ingredients list. Besides that, the line is environmentally conscious by being cruelty-free and vegan. Designed to suit men and women, it’s dedicated to all skin types, including mature and allergy-prone skin. The eleven products in the series are true staples of any bathroom cabinet, focused on gentle purifying and nourishment to make your face appear smooth and lit from within.
Diving straight into a full line of novelty skincare certainly is a commitment, so the founders have come out with a Discovery Kit. It consists of four miniature essentials representing the series’ unique qualities, which would work perfectly as a testing ground or a travel set. “It does not have to be complicated to be effective” is what motivated Patrik Lernberger and Mattias Stafsing when launching their skincare line. As this is truly what Scandinavian beauty is all about, we’re eager to see the results.
The skincare series is now out and available to purchase online, with a few additional products coming out soon.
Did you see the news that Astrid Andersen and FILA are creating a new brand? >>>
Tags: Lernberger & Stafsing, luxury skincare, skincare, Swedish skincare
I first came across Niki Newd while I was in…
Talking about sustainable and organic makeup, one would want to…
Swedish ecoluxury skincare company, Björk & Berries has teamed up…