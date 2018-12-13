Last Minute Christmas Gift Guide | His + Her

How are the Christmas preparations going? Let me guess. You planned it all perfectly to have all the shopping done by the end of November, yet here we are. Christmas is less than two weeks away and you’ve got most of your standard family gifts covered. But not your partner. Here’s our 2018 Christmas Gift Guide with some of Scandinavia’s finest beauty, fashion and design to treat your sweetheart to this year.
Buying for the ones we love and know best is often the hardest, as unless they’re very expressive about their requests, we may be under the impression they’ve got everything they need. And while that might be true, Christmas is not about the practical things but granting the most outrageous wishes. We made sure to include some unisex options in our guide, so you no longer have to look for gifts that are specifically male or female.
Possibly not the biggest revelation, as we’ve all yearned for Byredo before, but it fits the outrageous Christmas gift category perfectly. Whether your loved one is a man or a woman, you can’t go wrong with a unique, niche perfume that fits their personality. Byredo’s huge selection of scents is the place to go for that. We will be very jealous of whoever finds Gypsy Water under their tree this Christmas.
*there’s currently free shipping on Byredo’s website, so hurry up!
Small leather goods tend to combine a luxury feel with a bit of that non-festive practicality. A card holder from a brand you know they adore is a sure winner! This sturdy, but sleek one comes in a variety of colours, for those more and less adventurous types.
*if you don’t feel like splurging on Acne, try & Other Stories for some alternatives – they do genuine leather too!
As soon as you see these watches (especially the copper-black combo), you’ll be firmly part of the Daniel Wellington hype. Made in Copenhagen, they have that minimal, classic design that will never go out of style. For a special someone that’s forever torn between vintage and contemporary, it will make for a perfect gift. All watches are unisex and equally priced.
There are plenty of Scandinavian skincare brands out there, but usually, the more luxurious the ingredients are, the higher the price gets. Sprekenhus’ offering successfully combines the desired androgynous packaging with a reasonable pricing. From body butter to face oil, the possibilities are endless! Their argan oil-infused shaving cream is a great option for any man, no matter how often he claims that skincare is overrated.
Now, this is a bit of an investment, but if you’re still hunting for the ‘main gift’, look no further. Mismo‘s envelope briefcase comes in five earthy colours, and will make the everyday grind that little bit more enjoyable. After all, we always need to carry our laptops somewhere, so why not do it in style?
Hygge may be a Danish thing, but this homeware designer from Finland surely knows how to feed our need for all things cosy. This particular Marimekko teapot is a true work of art, and a perfect gift if your loved one is an indoorsy type or enjoys entertaining. What else can we say, just look at it?
