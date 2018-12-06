NEWS: FILA and Astrid Andersen to Launch ‘FILA Fjord’

At Pitti Uomo in January 2019, FILA and Astrid Andersen will debut their new brand ‘FILA Fjord’, a fully fledged sub-brand that will focus on the Italian Sportswear’s tagline ‘The Measure of Perfection’. We don’t now much more about the line, other than that it is more of a brand than collaboration, that it will be helmed by Astrid herself, and that it will be a look at FILA’s archives in a new light.
The FILA Fjord ready-to-wear collection will consist of outerwear, accessories and shoes, and is to be created with natural, sustainable, and streamlined living in mind. It is the fusion of Italian sportswear opulence and Nordic calm and minimalism, that we can’t wait to see. Andersen says the new sub-brand is about taking FILA’s heritage and combining it with her signature style, “more calm, more about taking time. We wanted to make something that felt more about creating a long-lasting product, something more driven by quality.”
Now if you’re thinking that this may result in a downgrade in materials or craftsmanship, you’re wrong. Both sides have said that what they produce together will be of the highest quality and be made from only the best materials, using the different skills that both parties bring to the table. Astrid Andersen is known for cool and innovative Danish streetwear designs, and has become a staple on Danish and foreign bodies, commanding her space on the London Fashion Week schedule every season. And to say that FILA’s return has been successful, would be an understatement, so we can’t wait to see what the combination of these two will produce under the FILA Fjord brand.
To say we are excited for this release, is also an understatement. January 2019 isn’t too far away, but Autumn certainly is. You’ll find us virtually queueing on the FILA and Astrid Andersen websites from February…
