The philosophy of COS, one of London’s largest fashion houses, is simple: To offer high-quality fashion collections in keeping with functional and tactile design. In support of the arts, COS have collaborated with museums across the world, including the Guggenheim in New York, the Serpentine in London and the Salone del Mobile in Milan. Their latest collaboration is with Sweden’s Österlen Kivik Art Centre, where COS employed Dutch photographer Viviane Sassen to shoot their Fall/Winter campaign.
The campaign takes inspiration from juxtapositions in the environment, engineered elements and processes that refine the raw. Sassen’s photography is impressive, illuminating a synergy between the body and textual movement. A thermo-reactive jacket is set against a muted background, while a vibrant alpaca wool jumper is contrasted against a vast concrete expanse.
Sassen’s 24 year career in photography has been prolific. She’s contributed work to exhibitions at museums that include the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, MoMA in New York and the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh. She’s also picked up both Dutch and international prizes, including a Prix de Rome, a Deutsche Börse and an Infinity Award from the International Centre for Photography in the United States.
Her collaboration with the Kivik Art Centre highlights the centre’s status as one of Sweden’s premier art foundations. Founded twelve years ago, its’ permanent collection already features work from Petra Gipp, Gert Wingårdh and Anthony Gormley. With the publicity provided by collaborations with multinational companies such as COS, that collection, and its’ ongoing projects, will only continue to grow.
You can shop the COS F/W 18 collection via their website and stores worldwide.
