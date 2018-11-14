Grand Opening of Helsinki’s Kämp Garden

Bringing together fashion boutiques, showrooms, events and exhibitions, Kämp Garden is a wonderful oasis of Finnish fashion right in the heart of Helsinki. It’s the perfect place for you to access the top design creations and indulge in the best fashion houses, as well as fill your thoughts with top reads from the new bookstore brought together by TRE and Nide.
In Helsinki’s fashion garden you’ll find brands such as Arela, Samuji, Terhi Pölkki, Hálo and more, with each designer being given their own space in the building’s beautiful interior. Kämp Garden is also the place for up and coming designers to get the opportunity to display their collections, in Spring 2019 the Garden Room will showcase Mannisto, Rolf Ekroth, ONAR Studios and Maria Korkeila.
Images by Mira Luhtala
During the opening week (15th – 17th Nov) there are going to be a host of lovely events, of which my top picks are: The Garden Talk (a panel discussion about internationalization including Vouge USA’s News Editor Monica Kim, stylist Claudia Cifu and Frank Svenflet from Samuji) held on Thursday the 15th at 10.30, and Jolie’s Lipstick Bar where the all-natural cosmetics house is treating visitors to the perfect make-over with organic, kiss-proof lipstick by Absolution and Kjaer Weiss.
Take a look at the full program of wonderful events that are on this week and visit the store at Pohjoisesplanadi 33!
Looking for some new music recommendations? Part 1 and Part 2 of our Iceland Airwaves ‘Ones to Watch’ will save you! >>>
Tags: fashion, finnish, finnish fashion, Helsinki, Kämp Garden
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
Fall is the perfect time to open a store for…
Over the last few years, there has been a swathe…
The philosophy of COS, one of London’s largest fashion houses,…