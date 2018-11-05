HAY and Sonos Create the Perfect Speaker

Sonos and HAY have teamed up to reimagine the Sonos One speaker in five beautifully bright colours, and we are in love! It’s an exciting limited edition collection, celebrating the brands’ shared values of accessible design, innovative manufacturing techniques, and a belief in the transformative power of products in the home. Exploring the relationship between sound and home design, the brands have reimagined the Sonos One in five colors.
“It’s one of the best cross-team collaborations I’ve ever done,” says Michael Leon, Creative Director at Sonos “we started with really open-ended ideas. In the end, the right answer was perhaps the simplest, cleanest one – and that’s what we’re launching next week.”
Mette Hay, CEO at HAY, was put in charge of sourcing the appropriate colours for the collection. “When we first spoke to Sonos we discussed doing a pattern on the speakers,” she explains, “but HAY isn’t just one pattern or one colour – it’s a lot more than that.” Designed to slot effortlessly into trendy interiors, each speaker had to suit the style of each room in a house. “The yellow was designed to fit into the stainless steel and porcelain of kitchens and bathrooms,” Mette explains, “while a bold red should sit well among most people’s furniture.”
The red speaker, Mette says, was also designed to suit HAY’s ‘New Order 2.0’ shelf from Stefan Diez, their latest product from a previous collaboration. Collaborations are HAY’s way of working, and a sharing of ideas is essential to their success – They’ve risen to become a pillar of Danish design.
“With Sonos the design of the Sonos One is exactly how we would do a speaker so it was a perfect match for us design wise.” Rolf Hay, Creative director and Co-founder of HAY
Sonos’ story is very different to that of HAY’s; they sprung up with original technology in the heart of Silicon Valley, at a time when people were only just moving away from tape players. HAY was founded in 2002 with the idea of creating contemporary furniture for modern living that would harmonise a space, and be neither wasteful, nor excessive. The fact they were founded around the same time, started from scratch, and were seeking to provide functionality and simplicity to their industries, means the brands’ partnership hit the ground running. This collection is a product of this vitality, optimism and energy of both brands and their understanding of creating personal and functional environments.
“I believe each object has its own set of colours; they can harmonise with a space or create contrast for a stronger impact.” Mette Hay, Creative director and Co-founder of HAY
“I believe each object has its own set of colours; they can harmonise with a space or create contrast for a stronger impact.” Mette Hay, Creative director and Co-founder of HAY
HAY and Sonos have truly created a smart speaker for every room of your home, and we will definitely be furnishing NSM HQ with one in each colour. The speakers are available to buy on the Sonos website and from HAY stores worldwide.
All photos and video courtesy of HAY and Sonos
Take a look at the interior design trends we discovered at Habitare for 2019 >>>
Tags: collaboration, hay, sonos, Sonos One
Photos courtesy of: Sarah Ellison, Søstrene Grene, Spotti, Structure Design…
Gina Tricot is a Swedish fashion brand offering exciting and…
Signals at Habitare is an experiential and multi-sensory exhibition, that…