Eytys and Björk & Berries Create Purple Velvet, An 80’s Dream – NSM

Swedish ecoluxury skincare company, Björk & Berries has teamed up with the Stockholm-based cult fashion label, Eytys to help launch the 1980’s-themed ‘Purple Velvet’ collection you never knew you needed. Eytys has been an innovator for trends like chunky sneakers and more recently, a denim line heavily influenced by 1990’s “refined workwear” in Los Angeles. As it stands, they have been a frontrunner of innovation for Swedish fashion, and they’re doing it again with a new collection inspired by 80’s fitness. Yes, you heard right, and we love it!
If Olivia Newton John’s ”Let Get Physical!” doesn’t ring a bell, think about Richard Simmons and Jane Fonda doing dance-inspired aerobics videos fully clad in lycra and spandex. For this collaboration, Eytys is collaborating with a fictional 80’s fitness brand called “Purple Velvet” to create a capsule collection of T-shirts, jeans, sweatshirts, and perhaps the most satisfying of all — Midnight Special body lotion, which was created in partnership with Björk & Berries. As the sensual must-have of the season, Purple Velvet Midnight Special Body Lotion is made of nothing less than the quality we’ve come to expect from botanical skincare and perfume house, Björk & Berries — all natural organic and vegan ingredients with ultra-luxurious scents.
The Midnight Special body lotion was created to echo the sexiness of velvet and the romance of violet, bottled together as a scent. What better way to honour the era when Snap music blasted on a boombox, and aerobics competitions were an actual thing? Along with the signature velvety feel, the lotion is exceptionally fragrant. Top notes feature scents of citrus, pink pepper, and nutmeg, while the heart and base notes feature incense, cherry flower, rose, sandalwood, patchouli, and elemi. In other words, Midnight Special is the sensual, sexy body lotion that 80’s dreams are made of. Plus, it’s just the pick-me-up we need for these chilly winter months.
This energetic nod to the iconic 80’s fitness and beauty fever is finally brought back to life with Purple Velvet’s Midnight Special body lotion and is now available via both Björkandberries and Eytys‘ website. Go live your wildest 80’s dreams!
Tags: beauty, Björk & Berries, collaboration, eytys, skincare
Laura Dowdy is a freelance writer and editor based in New York. She's the author of The Minimalist's Skin Care Handbook and a forthcoming novel. She also considers herself a professional Googler.
