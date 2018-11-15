Envii Present A Versatile Holiday Collection for All Occassions

Christmas is coming, and it’s time to think about what you’re going to wear to all of your upcoming parties! But, how about taking things in a slightly different direction this year? Envii have released their holiday collection, with lumberjack shirts, jeans and trainers galore. But don’t worry, there’s no shortage of sequins, satin and party dresses.
So, if you’re looking to stand out in the Christmas party crowd this year, Envii’s collection has a whole host of pieces for you to sink your teeth into. There’s velvet and satin in a rainbow of shades, with pretty sequin skirts and slip dresses, accompanied by square neck peasant-style tops teamed with jeans and block-heel boots. There’s deep-cut midi dresses, feminine florals, dots and cosy plaid. They really have got something for everyone, not matter your style!
Taking inspiration from a party held in a dark, moonlit forest, the collection look at soft textures that appeal to your senses. To reflect the mood, the main collection pieces come in dark green, berry, mustard and black. Heavy knits and flannel shirts are great for layering over deep-cut dresses and thigh-high splits during the colder weather.
My favourite piece from the collection? A long-sleeved, deep-v, thigh split, white satin dress. Why? It’s so simple, that you can wear it so many ways – with stockings or without, with heels or trainers, layer a thick roll-neck jumper over the top for cold days, and add a statement necklace and an up-do for a glam night out. I like versatility in my wardrobe, and that’s exactly what this dress and collection have to offer.
You can buy the collection online now and in stores across Europe, so get shopping!
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
